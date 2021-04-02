Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $100,123.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

