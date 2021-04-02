Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $395.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $76,243.74 and approximately $395.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.