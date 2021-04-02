Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $81,651.93

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $81,651.93 and $340.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

