Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits One Day Volume of $3,516.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $3,516.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00282307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00077414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00098841 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

