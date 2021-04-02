Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $249.84 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for about $249.84 or 0.00419889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $2.31 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,501.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $595.89 or 0.01001461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002137 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,694,739 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

