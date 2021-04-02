Bitcoinus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,443.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 509.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $212,203.48 and approximately $22,443.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,143.90 or 0.99875378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00033780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00097941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

