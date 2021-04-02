BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $3,875.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00284853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00099891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,117,647,055 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.