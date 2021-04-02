BitDegree (BDG) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $3,507.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

