BitDegree Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $6,160.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 783.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00678421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028665 BTC.

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

