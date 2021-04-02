BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches Market Cap of $112,485.13

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $112,485.13 and $65,477.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005097 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $922.74 or 0.01550642 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00022708 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002805 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

