Bithao Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a total market cap of $11.73 million and $1,948.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00279624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00091318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00757038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,172,587 tokens. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

