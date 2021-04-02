BitMart Token (BMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.54 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BitMart Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $14.18 million and $1.54 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitMart Token

BMX is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 651,870,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,637,038 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Token Trading

