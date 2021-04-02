Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitradio has a market cap of $58,290.47 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,786,457 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,453 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

