Bitradio Price Down 16% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $52,771.75 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,786,052 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,048 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

