Bitsdaq Reaches Market Cap of $472,847.74 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $472,847.74 and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00053742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,056.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00673652 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028340 BTC.

Bitsdaq Profile

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

