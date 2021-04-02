BitSend Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $145,044.54 and $49.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitSend has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.78 or 0.00412567 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.34 or 0.04868491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,470,750 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.