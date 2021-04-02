BitTorrent (BTT) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.16 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. BitTorrent has a market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $4.16 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 97.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00031293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004992 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

