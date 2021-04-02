BitTorrent Trading 78.8% Higher This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $5.83 billion and $2.43 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 78.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004717 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.