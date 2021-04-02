Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Bitzeny has a market cap of $89,224.57 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00353451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

