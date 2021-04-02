BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.57 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00016899 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,576,771 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

