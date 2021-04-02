BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BlackLine by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $12,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $11,693,702 in the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Shares of BL stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $154.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

