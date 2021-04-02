Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Earns “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$441.85 million and a PE ratio of -39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.75.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,328.43. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $35,049.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

