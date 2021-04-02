BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1,118.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 92,369 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

