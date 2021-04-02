BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.14.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
