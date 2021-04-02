BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Shares in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Puxin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Puxin during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Puxin by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Puxin by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Puxin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEW opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Puxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

