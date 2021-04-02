BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.32% of CohBar worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWBR shares. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. CohBar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

