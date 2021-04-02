BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.32% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

