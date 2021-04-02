BlackRock Inc. Buys 278,306 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 430.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.88% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

