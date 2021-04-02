BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,106,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.61% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

