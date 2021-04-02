BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

