BlackRock Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

