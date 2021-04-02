BlackRock Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.60% of Nemaura Medical worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $171.98 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.17.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

