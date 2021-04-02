BlackRock Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,062,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.51% of Heat Biologics worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HTBX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

