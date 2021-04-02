BlackRock Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTR. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetroChina by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 16.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.