BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 511,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 192,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

