BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.22% of Venus Concept worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

