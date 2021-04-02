BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Mplx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806,703 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 625,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mplx by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after acquiring an additional 623,602 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125.

Mplx stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

