BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.