BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Industrias Bachoco worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of IBA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.