BlackRock Inc. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.75% of BlackRock Future Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Future Tech ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41.

