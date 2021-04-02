BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,552 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

