BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,073,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Boxlight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boxlight Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

