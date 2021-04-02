BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 104,193.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 84.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in WPP by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 40,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

