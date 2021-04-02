BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IGC stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.89.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

