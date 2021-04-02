BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,295 Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.30% of Origin Agritech worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Origin Agritech Limited has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

