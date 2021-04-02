BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.35% of Aytu Biopharma worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

