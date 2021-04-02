BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of DRDGOLD worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 262,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $2,153,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

DRD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.