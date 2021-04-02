BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 709,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,641,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

