BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0894 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.
