BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

In related news, VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $37.17 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.