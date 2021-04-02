Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,912 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.21. 1,475,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,668. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
