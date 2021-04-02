Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,912 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.21. 1,475,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,668. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.